Buhari Condoles with Cubans on Castro’s Death





By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he received with profound sadness the news of the death of Cuba’s longest serving president and revolutionary icon, former President Fidel Castro, aged 90.

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said he offered deepest condolences to Cuban President Raul Castro, and the people of Cuba on the passing early on Saturday of the legendary leader who passionately served his people for almost half a century.

He assured Cubans of the sympathy and solidarity of all Nigerians as they mourned the exit of this remarkable leader who, against all odds, stirred uncommon development in sports, education and healthcare sectors of his nation, even to the benefit of other nations.

Buhari said he was delighted that Fidel Castro lived to see improved ties with the United States.

The statement said: “As a great friend to Africa, countries in the Global South and the Non-Aligned Movement, Buhari believes that Castro’s place in history is assured, given his sustained successful commitment and towering role in the liberation and anti-colonialism struggles in Africa.”