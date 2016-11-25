Kwankwaso Empowers 1,111 Kano Youth

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has empowered 1,111 Kano people with cash worth N22 million.

The empowerment programme, which was tagged ”Kwankwasiyya Empowerment Scheme” involved beneficiaries from the 44 local government areas of the state.

They received N20,000 each for them to continue with their different skills of business.

Kwankwaso, who is the immediate past Governor of Kano State, was represented by former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Architect Aminu Dabo.

He said the disbursement was in line with the plan to create mass employment opportunities for unskilled and unemployed Kano youth.

According to Dabo , the desire of the Kwankwaso has been to empower all youth who have been into different businesses to upgrade it.

He said the empowerment of over 1111 people across the state by Kwankwaso is a step towards addressing the developmental challenge the nation is facing.