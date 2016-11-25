Delta Govt Restates Commitment to Partner With Private Sector for Effective Education

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Government has restated its commitment to partner with the private sector in providing functional qualitative and quantitative education to all school-age children in the state.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, gave the commitment on Friday at the commissioning and handing over of a hybrid library to Ubeji Secondary School, Ubeji-Warri, provided by Texaco Nigeria Outer Shelf (a Chevron company) in collaboration with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said the State Government cannot do it alone in the provision of basic facilities in schools in the state hence the need for partnership.

According to the Commissioner, “Delta State Government believes that partnership with the private sector has the potential of creating an efficient and effective platform for providing functional quantitative and qualitative education for all school-aged children, hence the approval of the Delta State Support-A-School Programme by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.”