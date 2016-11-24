Ondo Guber: Osun PDP Expels Ex-National Scribe, Oladipo, Others.

*They are jesters—– – PDP Chairman

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday expelled former national secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, and Hon. Soji Adagunodo, a factional chairman of the party in the state.

Others expelled are the immediate past state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu OlaOluwa, and the secretary of the Soji Adagunodo’s faction, Hon. Bola Ajao.

The faction of the party loyal to Senator Iyiola Omisore, at a congress held in its secretariat located along Gbongan/Osogbo under the chairmanship of Dr. Bayo Faforiji, noted that a disciplinary committee was set up to investigate various anti-party activities engaged in by the affected members over a month ago.

Faforiji informed the gathering of the receipt of a report from the committee and that it had recommended sanctions against those affected to instill discipline in the party.

Faforiji said the committee gave those facing the allegations up to a month to appear before it to defend themselves, an option none of them considered.