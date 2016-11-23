Ten Amnesty Beneficiaries for Helicopter Training

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is to deploy ten beneficiaries of the programme for helicopter training at the International Helicopter Flying School, Enugu.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the International school in his office, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (rtd) and PAP Coordinator, said the training is part of the programme’s Sustainable Reintegration Agenda and building the manpower needs of not just the Niger Delta, but also the country.

He said the helicopter training, among other programmes by the Amnesty Office, is a clear indication by the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership that it is committed to developing the region.

He said they are also bold statements that this administration “is ready and determined to solve the Niger Delta crisis.”

Boroh said in the past, there were doubts that the Presidential Amnesty Programme could be trusted to fulfill its obligations and meet its commitments, but that despite the economic challenges of the country, the programme has won the trust of the people and beneficiaries.