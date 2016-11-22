Kwara Uncovers 8,863 Ghost Workers

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State government on Tuesday declared that it has uncovered a total of 8,863 suspected ghost personnel on the payrolls of both the state and local governments.

THISDAY checks revealed that the exposure was done by the personnel database committee put in place by the state government to verify the credentials and documents of all the categories of workers in the state public service through its biometric data base.

During the exercise, it was gathered that the committee went through all the state ministries, parastatals and local government councils in the state to know the numbers of the workers in its payroll.

It was at this point that the committee collected all necessary data about all the workers in the state public service where it was discovered that a total of 8,863 suspected ghost personnel on the payroll of both the state and local governments.

Submitting its report to the state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed at Government House in Ilorin, the Alternate Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, said, “The 8,863 personnel could not be verified in the just concluded staff biometric verificat