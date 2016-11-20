NAF Destroys More Illegal Oil Barges in Rivers State

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in its continuous efforts to rid the Niger-Delta and maritime areas of the country of economic sabotage, has destroyed another set of illegal oil barges in River State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement on Sunday, said two of the latest barges filled with stolen oil were set ablaze by NAF helicopters on armed patrol around Okoromabie and South East of Port Harcourt refinery.

Famuyiwa also stated that the third barge, surrounded by canoes carrying drums, was sited at Onne.

While individuals around the barge and canoes fled when fired at, he said the barge and drums did not explode, indicating the possibility of being empty.

He also enclosed a declassified video of the strike.