Life After Retirement…Inside Bisi Onasanya’s Mansion in Banana Island

HIGHLIFE

Fomer MD of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya’s manor in Banana Island, Ikoyi, is a dream of bliss; a real life pictogram of the fabled Neverland. Amid its captivating plot, you could be forgiven for getting lost, metaphorically, if you are a first time visitor. Recurrent callers at the mansion have been known to keel over, in enthrallment with the lavish treat. Onasanya’s mansion is a testament of class. The former bank MD understood quite early in life, that there are no little ways to imbue his life with grandeur. He understood that money matters in the mix, in his pursuit of ease and luxury.

More importantly, Onasanya regarded money as the only sunbeams that lights his path to grandeur. Nothing is black where it shines. That is why his life is radiant with light. While he served as MD of First Bank, Onasanya worked very hard and saved very hard, his hard-earned money. Today, he is reaping the fruit of his labour. Indeed, Onasanya is one very sharp dude who planned his retirement very well. Findings revealed that he is most likely one of the richest retired bank chief in the country, considering his extensive fortune and business interests.

Besides being intimidatingly solvent, Onasanya lives a charmed life. No sooner did he retire from First Bank than he relocated from his Ikoyi residence to a sprawling mansion on Banana Island, in Lagos.

At his new mansion, Onasanya has on display, the choicest and most expensive automobiles. And just recently, he added 2017 models of the most expensive auto brands to his fleet of cars.

Forget his cars, Onasanya owns a massive farm in Epe/Lekki axis of Lagos State. He also owns impressive stakes in the coastal city’s real estate sector. This includes posh apartments in the most exclusive and highbrow areas of Lekki. Hence even though he is retired, Onasanya is making a hell of money from his farm and posh apartments.

AMID RECESSION…OLU OKEOWO COMPLETES VANITY MANSION

Conceit is the ugliest armour a miser can wear. While the world sees him as a tiresome magpie, he looks down on the world, thinking how ugly and despicable are his fellow men. Vanity afflicts Olu Okeowo’s soul, like a taint of vice whose strong corruption inhabits his blood and frail spirit. Not a few people wonder how he manages to sleep at night and live at peace with himself, even as he ignores the wants and miseries of his impoverished kith and kin. Olu’s vanity is unprecedented, according to very close sources to him.

He simply chooses to live for himself and he spares no expense in giving himself a treat. Recently, he completed his mansion in Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos. The not too generous money bag who has limousines, Range Rovers and some other expensive cars in his garage, has completed what he called his dream home. A three-floor Victorian type house fitted with an elevator, a helipad, jetty and chapel. Olu, who owns Gibraltar, plans to open his mansion in December.

THE SLENDER BODY OF HER LIE…IBB DENIES WEDDING PLANS WITH HAUSA ACTRESS

•FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT DEBUNKS RELATIONSHIP WITH UMMI IBRAHIM ZEEZEE

Delusion injures others, brings hardship to oneself, soils the mind, and may well lead to hell. But Hausa Actress, Ummi Ibrahim Zeezee does not know that. Perhaps she does, she simply loves to pervert the truth. Like a votary of deceit, eternally dedicated to whitewashing warts and hanging halos, Ummi persists in her lie, claiming that retired General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), is at the verge of marrying her. According to Ummi, IBB is head over heels in love with her.

But in a swift rebuttal, the former military president debunked Ummi’s claims, calling it a figment of her imagination. Babangida has denied having any relationship with the Hausa actress and he categorically debunked the actress’ claims that he is hell bent on marrying her. It would be recalled that Ummi generated a buzz on the internet by her posts concerning her relationship with IBB on Instagram. The actress claimed that she has been in a relationship with him since 2013, when she granted an interview stating that IBB loved her and that she loved him too. She had earlier hinted on Facebook that the 75-year-old former military ruler was planning to marry her but that there were things to be sorted out first.

Ummi posted a photo mix of herself and the Minna, Niger State born ex-ruler. She however, took the message down less than an hour after posting it. As at press time, IBB insisted that he has nothing to do with the Hausa actress thus insinuating that the actress was simply looking for cheap publicity by her claims.