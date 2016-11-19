Mercedes-Maybach is Teasing its New Ultra-Luxury Convertible

Mercedes-Maybach is coming to the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show with its luxurious version of the Mercedes S-Class convertible.

Dubbed the Mercedes-Maybach S650, the car is a more expensive, powerful version of the S600 Cabriolet. Under the hood, a 6.0-liter V12 engine is expected to live, though it may have more than the 523 horsepower found in the Maybach S600 based on its new nameplate.

Like the Maybach S600, the new convertible model is bound to receive a number of luxury appointments including an upgraded Burmester sound system, engraved trim pieces, nappa leather and exotic wood trim options.

Mercedes-Maybach will roll out the new drop top model on November 16th at the LA Auto Show. Production of this car will be limited to 300 units in total, with just 100 of those coming to the U.S. market. The drop top model will also have a price tag to match its exclusivity, somewhere above the $191,000 starting price of the standard S600 model.

