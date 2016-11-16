UNICEF Announces First Investment Portfolio in Emerging Market Tech Start-ups

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The United Nation’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday announced its first portfolio of investments in open source technology solutions, including tools that improve connectivity, real time data collection, identity technology and learning.

The Innovation Fund, according to UNICEF, applies a venture capital approach to source solutions for issues like transportation, identity, wearable technology, finance, and personal data.

In addition to announcing first investments, it has also opened the next round of applications from technology start-ups.

These were contained in a press release made available to the media in Abuja by its Communication Officer, Advocacy, Media & External Communications, Blessing Ejiofor.

According to the release, “The UNICEF Innovation Fund is a new way of doing business at the UN; combining the approach of Silicon Valley venture funds with the needs of UNICEF programme countries, said Cynthia McCaffrey, Director of the UNICEF Office of Innovation.”