Killings Will Not Derail Peace Efforts, Kaduna Assures as Death Toll Rises to 45

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has declared that the killings on Sunday of 31 people in some villages in Kauru local government area of the state will not derail efforts aimed at peace building as the death toll rises to 45.

But the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) urged the government to fund a formidable joint military operation that will flush out murderers and restore ‘captured’ lands to their owners.

The state government, in a statement condemning the attack, expressed sadness over the incident, stressing the urgency for peace-building and enhancing security in the area.

The statement which was issued on Tuesday by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, condoled with the victims of the attack.

The state government described the killings as barbaric conduct by people who are opposed to peaceful and harmonious living by communities.

The government explained that as it continues to work on security enhancements, it will also keep pursuing peace-building, resolving conflicts through dialogue between communities as a panacea for sustainable peace and development in the affected area.