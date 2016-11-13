Ondo Poll: Vote Wisely, Akoko Group Tells Residents

James Sowole in Akure

Indigenes of the four local government areas in Akoko that make up the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State at the weekend called on natives and residents of the area to think and reflect before voting during the forthcoming election of 26 November and vote for a party or a candidate that will solve or ameliorate the problems of the area.

The indigenes under the aegis of Akoko Development Group (ADG) made the call in a communique issued at the end of the group’s Third Quarterly Meeting signed by Dr Kingsley Shaba and Mr Fola Amure, the president and publicity secretary of the group respectively.

The ADG expressed displeasure that the area has always been at the receiving end when it comes to politics and being ridiculed by the insinuation that their voting strength was not high, a situation which they believe was responsible for the way they were being treated.

They said all the aspirations of the people of the area to enjoy the dividends of democracy have not been met over years despite their vibrancy in partisan politics.

The group therefore called on sons and daughters to come out in their large numbers to vote to avoid the insinuation that the volume of votes from Akoko is not much and being blamed for the less attention being given to the area.

It lamented that the entire Akoko was totally bereft of any government presence as all infrastructure including water supply, roads, electricity, health institutions, schools and others are all grounded and in a state of disrepair.