N’Delta: Soldiers Rescue 12 Hostages, Bomb Illegal Refineries

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Troops attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, Friday rescued 12 persons from sea robbers and suspected kidnappers in various operations in the Niger Delta.

Lt Col, Olaolu Daudu, the Joint Media Campaign Centre Coordinator of the task force fighting militancy and other crimes in the region, told journalists that the operations took place in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

He added that Troops of Sector one in Delta State foiled an attack on market women in Bomadi and rescued six civilians who were held hostage by the hoodlums.

Similarly, Daudu noted that troops rescued three indigenous staff of LEX Oil earlier kidnapped on November 3, 2016, at Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers State.

“In addition, troops deployed at Koluama conducted a raid on Sea Pirates hideout in Kasabubou Forupa Waterways, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“Troops rescued three persons namely; Peter Atijera, Lukeman Balogun and Pius John and recovered Speedboats mounted with Double Engine 115/80 Horse Power, two Binoculars and one Motorola radio.

“The Air Component of Operation DELTA SAFE while on patrol over Isaka town, Kidney Island, Alakiri and Bille in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State sighted two barges loaded with illegally refined products which were incapacitated”, he said.

According to him, soldiers in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also conducted a raid on suspected criminal/illegal drug dealers hideout at Emu Obodeti Community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

“The operation led to the arrest of one Mr. Moses Eni and Mrs. Boyi Kamanda and Fifty Five (55) bags of substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. The items are in the custody of the NDLEA office in Kwale Delta State”, the JTF disclosed.

In another development, the Spokesman said troops of Sector 2 while on an anti-illegal bunkering patrol around Imiringi General Area in Ogbia Local Government, Bayelsa State arrested one Mr. Ebi Youbodha in a Nissan Sunny vehicle with registration number, Rivers AJ 252 NCH.

“Items recovered include, 33 Jerricans of substance suspected to be illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPR). The suspect is undergoing preliminary investigations”, Daudu said.