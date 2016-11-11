Three Suicide Bombers Intercepted in Maiduguri

Three female suicide bombers were intercepted before wreaking havoc on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Northeast Nigeria, by military and other security operatives.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police in the troubled state, Victor Izukwu, told journalists: “This morning at about 0530hrs , three female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their body were sighted by military patrol team in Umarari village along Maiduguri/Damboa road, near Mulai towards Maiduguri.

“They were promptly gun down and the IED on two of them exploded killing all three of them. The unexploded IED on the third was rendered safe and detonated by Police bomb disposal unit who promptly mobilized to the scene.”