2Face Idibia, Juliet Ibrahim, Tony Elumelu, Others Nominated for Awards

By King Akan

Organizers of the annual African Merit & Humanitarian Awards have confirmed that a number of personalities, including veteran singer, 2Baba Innocent Idibia, as well as Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, will be honoured at the 2016 edition of the Awards in Abuja on Friday, Dec 2nd.

They will be recognised alongside one of the biggest entrepreneurs in Africa, Tony Elumelu.

Other nominees for the award, which would hold on Dec. 2nd, include Jimi Agbaje, Stephanie Linus, Ezinne Akudo, Liya Kebede, Alley Gray, Donald Gardon, Kenyan singer Jaguar, Autism Light Inc, HealthPlus, McBrown Family Foundation, Yvonne Nelson, Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi , Strive Masiyiwa, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, and many more.

They would be honoured for their contributions to the peace and development in Africa.

“After looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of Africa, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost,’’ the organisers said.

African Merit & Humanitarian Awards is an annual event at which Africans who contributed meaningfully to the development of the region are honoured.

The awards cuts across over 20 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and backgrounds.