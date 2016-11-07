Oshoala Present Club Jerseys to Fed. Cup Finalists

Arsenal Ladies and Super Falcons’ striker Assisat Oshoala made a special presentation of her London club jerseys to Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens in the Federation Cup Women’s final decided on Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The jerseys were presented on behalf of Oshoala before the kick off of the women’s final by General Manager, Marketing of HS Media Group, Adelola Chu-Osakwe to the captains of both teams, Charity John for Rivers Angels and Esther Udegbe for Bayelsa Queens.



