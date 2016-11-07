Oshoala Present Club Jerseys to Fed. Cup Finalists

Arsenal Ladies and Super Falcons’ striker Assisat Oshoala made a special presentation of her London club jerseys to Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens in the Federation Cup Women’s final decided on Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
The jerseys were presented on behalf of Oshoala before the kick off of the women’s final by General Manager, Marketing of HS Media Group, Adelola Chu-Osakwe to the captains of both teams, Charity John for Rivers Angels and Esther Udegbe for Bayelsa Queens.
The London-based star, who is the official Face of the 2016 Women’s Federation Cup final reiterated that the motive of the jersey presentation is to encourage female football in Nigeria and ginger the female players to reach for greater heights.
“I’m delighted and honoured to be the Face of the 2016 Women’s Federation Cup final in Nigeria. This presentation of my Arsenal club jerseys to the two teams in the final is a way of giving back to the system that produced me,” Oshoala said.
Oshoala played for Rivers Angels of Port-Harcourt in the Federation Cup final two years ago before leaving the shores of the country for her professional career in England.
“I’m delighted and honoured to be the Face of the 2016 Women’s Federation Cup final in Nigeria. This presentation of my Arsenal club jerseys to the two teams in the final is a way of giving back to the system that produced me,” Oshoala said.
Oshoala played for Rivers Angels of Port-Harcourt in the Federation Cup final two years ago before leaving the shores of the country for her professional career in England.