Dalung, Pinnick, Ogba Grace Skoolimpics Final





It was exciting final at the weekend when the curtain was finally drawn at the first edition of Heritage Bank – Lagos State Skoolimpics at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The Minister for Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, led some other top dignitaries to the final among which was the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, even though the event was not a football competition.

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria President, Solomon Ogba, was not left out likewise former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade.

The fun was unlimited as the children were treated to best of entertainment within and outside the main bowl.

Apart from the normal finals in the boys and girls 100m and 400m, there were races involving staff of some of the branches of the bank while the entertainers presents were not left out of the race.



Top comedians like Ali Baba, Omo Baba, and others raced against each other with Super Sports presenter, Mosez Praiz, deciding to run with his back adding to the fun already exhibited by others.

Speaking during the final, the minister applauded the ingenuity of Heritage Bank for organising the event as he appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate the bank.

“This is what we are talking about, this is the way to go in order to develop sports in the country,” he said.

“Heritage Bank and their other partners have started it, let others join them to make sports great again in Nigeria.”

Heritage Bank brand ambassador for Skoolimpics, Mary Onyali, said it was a dream comes true for her as she praised the organisers for taking the bull by the horn.