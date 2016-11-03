Nigerians Urged to support National Heart Awareness Campaign

Martins Ifijeh

Nigerians have been urged to ensure a healthier nation by supporting the National Heart Awareness Campaign with the “Spread the Heart Message” launched in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the media launch of the National campaign, the Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye noted that the increase in cardiovascular disease among middle aged, working class Nigerians calls for serious concern.

“There is rapid rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease among middle age, working class Nigerian population. When you realise that this set of people form the cream of our nation’s work force, you can grasp how important this campaign launch is.”

He noted that with knowledge and awareness on how to do the right thing, simple lifestyle and diet steps the trajectory of the lives and health of our nation’s workforce would be different and these heart disease conditions can be prevented.

Speaking further, Akinroye stated that the “Spread the Heart Message” calls for public and private sector participation as it involves all socio economic strata and ages. We are taking the ‘Spread the Heart Message’ campaign to every corner of Nigeria. It is the responsibility of all Private, public Organizations and indeed all Nigerians to come onboard.”

Nigerians, he said should embrace the campaign to ensure a healthy nation.