The Niger State government is to spend N500m for the extension of electricity to Agwara, the headquarters of Agwara local government area of the state.

The local government area had been without electricity since the creation of the state in 1976, prompting the present administration to intervene in the problem.

The Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abdulmalik Cheche, who disclosed this to newsmen after the state executive council meeting in Minna, said the project would be completed in January next year.

He said when completed, the project would boost the economic and social lives of the people of the area and attract investors to communities there.