Metuh: Anenih Procured 21m Media Intervention Centre, Witness Tells Court

As the trial of former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, resumed on Thursday, the 5th prosecution

witness, Richard Ihediwa, has revealed how former Chairman of the PDP

Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih, helped Metuh procure a

media intervention centre to enhance the work of the media team set up

by Metuh.

He made the disclosure before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High

Court, Abuja, while expounding on how Metuh spent the N400 million

transferred to him from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Led in evidence by counsel to the first defendant, Emeka Etiaba (SAN),

the witness stated that though the money for the acquisition of the

property (N21m) was paid through the account of Chief Tony Anenih, he

said the property which is located in Asokoro area of Abuja did not

belong to Anenih, adding that the former BoT Chairman only assisted

the team in securing it.

He disclosed that following the payment, the entire centre and all

its facilities, including staff, utility vehicles, security personnel

and others, became the exclusive responsibility of the media team and

this he said to a larger extent enhanced the productivity of the team.

Speaking further on how the N400m was spent, Ihediawa said apart from

the media team, there were other groups that were coordinated by

government functionaries including the late Oronto Douglas and Mallam

Abbah Dabo, for the same advocacy.