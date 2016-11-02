FCMB Rewards Another Set of Customers with Millions

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) kept to its promise to reward customers through its ‘’Millionaire Promo Season 3’’ after a successful third Regional and Zonal draws held at Ikorodu in Lagos, Rivers, Ondo and Abuja.

The exercise was witnessed by officials of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), FCMB customers, and other dignitaries, including community leaders.

At the electronic selection of the winners held across four regions and 25 zones of the bank nationwide recently, another set of four millionaires emerged, while 640 other customers of the bank won different prizes, ranging from LED televisions, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and consolation prizes.

The latest customers to win N1 million at the regional draws were Mr. and Mrs. Uba Elochukwu (Lagos Region); Alhaji Ibrahim Hamza (Abuja & North Region); Mr. Odisu Nathaniel (South-east/South-south Region); and Mr. Atanda Sodiq (South-West Region).

The winners were unanimous in their praises for FCMB as they commended the bank for its unblemished history in fulfilling its promises to customers. In particular, winners of the N1 million star prizes promised to utilise their money judiciously.

The promo commenced in April this year and will run till November, 2016. The current season follows the successful conclusion of the Millionaire Promo Season 2 which held from August 2015 to January 2016 and produced 12 millionaires. The promotion which targets all segments of the society is part of the various initiatives put in place by FCMB to reward customers for their loyalty and patronage.

Speaking on the “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 3’’, the Senior Vice President/Divisional Head, Retail Banking at FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said the promo represents a unique opportunity for the bank to connect with and reward its customers for their loyalty and patronage.

“We listen to our customers and when they asked for more after the success of Millionaire Promo Season 2, we were keen to deliver and ensure that more of our customers (both existing and potential) benefit from this exciting reward scheme. Without a doubt this promo has turned dreams to reality.

“For the customers who have won millions and hundreds of others who got various gifts from this promo, this is not something they expected but it adds great value to their lives. We will continue to ensure that this promo serves as an avenue to create empowerment opportunities for our account holders to fulfil their aspirations,” he was quoted to have said in a statement from the bank.