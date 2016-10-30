Not Our President’s Daughter! Idle Minds Wonder Why President Buhari’s Daughter Married Former Bank MD as Fourth Wife

HIGH LIFE stories with LANRE ALFRED 08076885752

Fourth wife’s a treat. Ask Malam Gimba Kumo, who took Fatima Buhari as his fourth wife last Friday. The high society was agog as the former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria got married to President Muhammadu Buhari’s second daughter in the ancient town of Daura.

The wedding ceremony held at the Maiaduwa resident of the president at the GRA was indeed more like a political gathering. Top political and business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps witnessed the wedding ceremony. Fatima (daughter of Buhari’s late first wife, Safinatu, who he married in 1971) and her lover Gimba, who was born in 1959, were said to have been dating for many years even before Buhari became the president. Yes, Gimba was married before and Fatima is now his fourth wife.

Predictably, mischief makers have set to work; they have begun to poke their nose in other people’s affairs. They are wondering why the young lady would go for a man already married and far older than her. ‘With all the presidential power and connections at her family’s disposal, is that the best she could do?’ Not a few people are wondering. Hers is just like late Yar’Adua’s daughters who are married to older married men. Nafisa and Zainab, were married to Governors Isa Yuguda of Bauchi State and Saidu Dakingari of Kebbi State respectively then.

THE CURRENT CHAMPION! ON THE TRAIL OF YOMI OGUNSOLA

As castle trolls scamper from the thud of the feet of the paramount monarch, so do Yomi Ogunsola’s detractors scurry into their covens, every time they hear his name or the thump of his feet. The fear of Yomi is no doubt the beginning of wisdom, to his diehard traducers. Call it reverse deference or inexplicable envy, but Yomi’s foes definitely possess enormous respect for him. That is why they silently wish that they attain his height even while they seek to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

Yomi, whose claim to fame was being married to Ronke, half-sister of one of the highest political office-holders in Nigeria, excites feelings of awe and jealousy from his detractors. A former banker with the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), since he got married into the renowned family, his life story has changed for better. And since an online magazine, published his story, a lot of people have come out to say all sorts of things about Yomi.

Whatever anyone is saying, Yomi doesn’t give a hoot – as long as he’s still making cool money. Yomi no doubt flaunts a taste for the chic and prestigious informs; for instance, his fascination with choice properties on Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, a prestigious enclave of the superrich attest to his love for high luxury. In bid to make his mansion on the island worthy of his stature, he painstakingly remodeled it into an Eldorado of sort; replete with trappings essential to a life of glamour and allure. Banana Island is one of the most expensive real estate neighborhoods in the world sharing exclusivity with world renowned billionaires’ haven like Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan or La Jolla in San Diego, California, USA or even the 7th Arrondissement in Paris, France. But mischief makers claim that Yomi was able to afford such luxury because of the fortune he made from being the Yes Man to Gov. Fatah Ahmed of Kwara State.

MUDI AND HIS 1957 VINTAGE BENZ

George Santayana probably got it wrong when he said that “Life is not a spectacle or a feast; it is a predicament.” Contrary to his claim, Clement Mudiaga Enajemo a.k.a. MUDI’s life is neither a predicament nor a tragedy. If you ask, MUDI adjudge his life to be a spectacle or a feast. Among other things, his career is notable in a hundred ways and celebrated in every way. That gives him cause to be exultant.

The brain behind one of Nigeria’s foremost fashion shops has a lot to be thankful for. Asides the fact that he runs one of the most successful fashion outfits in Africa, MUDI rise to the top is attributable to years of assiduous endeavor and thirst for excellence. Never resting on his oars, he plowed ahead till his signature label became a household name in Africa. If there is one toy’ MUDI likes a lot, it’s a vintage 1957 Mercedes Benz that runs into millions of naira. The wonder on wheels which he now cruises around the city is now a cynosure of all eyes. Aside the Benz, MUDI also owns a 1960 Peugeot 504 saloon car.

ABUJA WITNESSES PRAISE EXPLOSION AT YUDALA ZERO GRAVITY ROCK GOSPEL CONCERT

As the praise went up to the heavens in increasing velocity, so were prophecies of open doors, divine healings, restoration of destinies and unspeakable joy unlocked in the hearts of the thousands present in the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel – Abuja, venue of the Yudala Zero Gravity Rock Gospel Concert 2016.

Date was Saturday October 22nd and a strong cast of Gospel Ministers including Chioma Jesus, Samsong, Steve Crown, Chris Morgan and Solomon Lange, Temple among others had descended on Abuja for an explosion of praise, ministrations and soul-lifting renditions to God.

The night of extreme worship and exultations got underway with a series of eye-catching performances by upcoming gospel artistes headlined by an enthralling choreographic display by the Dan Supreme Dance Group whose acrobatic feats got the audience screaming for more. This gave way to another eclectic performance from the fast rising UK-based Nigerian Urban Contemporary Gospel Artiste Nkay which set the tone for what was to come.

Next up was Chris Morgan whose dexterity on the piano combined with an unforgettable rendition of some of his most popular songs super-charged the crowd, preparing the stage for Solomon Lange whose powerful, sonorous voice got the audience lifted even higher. His rendition of the hit track – Yabo delivered in his native Hausa language had everyone in the hall on their feet in exultation.

Much more was to come on the night from Steve Crown – another favourite of the crowd. Song after song, the award winning Gospel artiste led everyone on a journey into heavenly praise and by the time he burst into the massively popular track –You are Great – the entire hall was in rapturous mood, with everyone singing along.

The climax of the night came with the introduction of Samsong who combined with fellow Gospel superstar Chioma Jesus to perform Odogwu – their joint hit track. With Samsong thrilling with a succession of effusive praise songs which ended with the crowd dancing along to – Turn Me Around, the entry of Chioma Jesus brought a fitting close to proceedings in what will go down as one of the most star-studded Gospel Praise event witnessed in Abuja this year.

The Yudala Zero Gravity train with over 21 leading artistes moves to the city of Enugu on the weekend of November 5th and 6th, with a Contemporary Music Concert and Rock Gospel Concert respectively at the Michael Okpara Square.