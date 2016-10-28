Protest in Akure, Ondo State

By James Sowole in Akure

Protests erupted this Friday morning in Akure, Ondo State capital, over the recognition of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 Election of Ondo State by INEC.

The protesters, who stormed the streets in the state capital as early as 7.00am sang anti-Ibrahim songs.

Streets of Akure were deserted as commercial vehicle operators withdrew their services.

There were bonfires on several portions of the ever busy Oyemekun-Adesida Road.