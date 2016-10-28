NCC Tennis League: “We shall shock Team Tombim” – Joseph Imeh

Joseph Ubon Imeh, the No. 1 men’s singles player of Team Lead Way said the defending champions, Team Tombim from Abuja, are in for “a shocker” in this weekend’s decisive tie taking place at the National Stadium Surulere on Saturday and Sunday.

Imeh who reached the second round of the Lagos Governors Satellite Tournament last week and is now ranked 1586 on the ATP Tour said: “We know that the winner of this tie will most likely emerge winner of the Blue Group and have the runner-up from the White Group in the semifinals. It is therefore important for us to win.

“Tombim has Moses Michael, the national champion and Christian Paul and Sarah Adegoke who are top players but we also have Monday Igbinovia who can beat any one on his day and Ronke Akingbade. We are stronger in the doubles and if we win the two doubles matches – men’s and mixed – we should win the tie.”

Besides the interesting matches lined up, the sponsors supported by soft drink giants, Coca Cola, are providing snacks and refreshments for all spectators. There will also be raffle draws for state-of-the-art phones, tee shirts and other gift items between the matches.

“It is going to be an ideal picnic event for sports loving families and we are looking forward to a great atmosphere with very interesting matches. We expect the same atmosphere in Ilorin where Team Goshen is hosting Team Offikwu from Kaduna at the Kwara State Stadium.” Godwin Kienka, director of the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the League, said.

The matches in Lagos for Saturday have been rescheduled to start at 11 am because of the “environmental sanitation” taking place all over Lagos State.