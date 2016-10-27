Segun Oni: If I Were a Supreme Court Judge, Amaechi Would Have Been Arrested

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Segun Oni, has said if he were a Supreme Court judge and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, attempted to influence court judgments through bribery, he would have been arrested.

In an interview with journalists, Oni according to The Cable, said the allegations by the judges against Amaechi would not be taken seriously because of late timing.

Justices Sylvester Ngwuta and John Okoro, both of the Supreme Court, had accused Amaechi of attempting to bribe them.

“I am not in the position to defend Amaechi, but I feel very very sad. I am very sad that a justice of the Supreme Court could come up much later to say somebody attempted to bribe him,” he said.

“If I am a justice of the Supreme Court, that person would not spend another week before he is arrested. So, because it is a crime, if you see somebody committing crime and you keep quiet and now you are talking about it, do you want people to take you seriously?

“It’s like somebody saying I saw somebody committed rape last year and I didn’t do anything about it. I don’t think that sounds wise. I am not exonerating anybody and there can be investigation.”