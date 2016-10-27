Again, Appeal Court Dismisses Saraki’s Appeal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has again turned down the appeal of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to stop the Code of Conduct Tribunal from prosecuting him for alleged infraction of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

The appellate court ‎affirmed the ruling of the tribunal to the effect that the CCC has the jurisdiction to try him on charges of false assets declaration brought against him by the federal government.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Abdul Aboki, the court held that the major issues raised by Saraki had been overtaken by events.

Four other members of the panel unanimously agreed with the lead judgment delivered by Justice Aboki‎ who resolved all the eight issues formulated for determination against Saraki.

While affirming the earlier ruling of the CCT Chairman Mr. Danladi Yakubu Umar, that the CCT had power to prosecute the Senate President as charged, Justice Aboki held among others that contrary to Saraki’s contention, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) had the power to institute charges against him before the tribunal.