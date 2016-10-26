Wilmots Rejects Algeria Job, Frenchman Courbis Now Favourite

Ex-Belgium coach, Marc Wilmots, has rejected a chance to lead Algeria after contract talks collapsed over cash with Frenchman Rolland Courbis now likely to take over the Fennecs post ahead of the November 12 clash with Nigeria.

According to the Algeria News Agency, negotiations between Wilmots and FAF President Mohamed Raouraoua in Brussels broke down over finances with speculations being that the Belgian coach’s asking price was beyond the budget of Algeria.

As a result of this, Frenchman Rolland Courbis has now emerged as the favourite to replace the Serb Milovan Rajevac, who quit his post earlier this month after Cameroun forced Algeria to a 1-1 draw in Blida in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

However, Wilmots has insisted money was not the reason he turned down Algeria.

A Belgian journalist, Thierry Luthers, said he spoke with Wilmots, who denied money was the stumbling block.

The journalist further said the coach told him he could return to national team management “in two, three years” possibly because of how his career as Belgium coach ended in a huge disappointment.

Belgium under Wilmots was one of the leading favourites to win the 2016 Euros in France only for them to fail so miserably.

Wilmots will rather consider returning to club football soon.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles will get total support to beat Algeria in Uyo, according to the chairman of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club.

“Nigeria must qualify for the World Cup and for that, the 12th man must be united. Peace has returned to the supporters club and we are happy for that,” declared supporters’ club boss Vincent Okumagba, who has personally sponsored the country’s fans’ club.

“We did not go to Zambia because of the wranglings in the supporters club so as not to distract the team.

“Nigeria will be at Russia 2018 and so they will get total support from us to achieve that. We plan that at least 500 registered supporters will be in Uyo to cheer the Eagles to victory against Algeria.

“We will energise the players for them to go and do Nigeria proud.”

Elections of new leaders of the supporters club has been fixed for December 10 and Okumagba said he is confident of victory.

“I hope to return as national chairman with a landslide victory when we do the elections because I have something to offer after 20 years in the club,” he said.