1,000 Companies Default in Local Content Law in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed worry that companies doing business in the state have seriously defaulted by working outside the necessary law covering business operation in the state.

The State Content Compliance Monitoring Committee (LCCMC) in Monday claimed that more than 1,000 companies operating in the state had not complied with the Local Content Act 2010.

In an interview with reporters in the state, the LCCMC chairman, Mr Samuel Afobi, complained that many of the companies in the state had violated the local content law.

“The state government has frowned at the lukewarm attitude of these operators, who are hiding and operating under a disguise and failed to comply with the content Act 2010.

“The Akwa Ibom State Local Content Compliance Monitoring Committee is poised to ensure that international oil companies, Nigerian companies and their contractors fully comply with the law,” Afobi posited.