Hunters Kill 7 Members of Boko Haram in Adamawa

By Daji Sani in Yola

Seven Boko Haram terrorists have been reportedly killed by hunters drafted for the fight against insurgency at Ghantsa area of Makwan Village in Madagali local Government area of Adamawa state.

Eyewitnesses from the affected area revealed that the attack started by 12 pm on Saturday by the members of the Boko Haram gang who were burning houses and shooting sporadically at Makwanvillage a few kilometres to Gulak town of Madagali LGA.

The eyewitness said while they were busy with their operations, seven of them met their waterloo while some escaped with bullet wounds on their bodies into the bush.

He said while they were busy burning houses and looting properties belonging to the villagers, some Fulanis quickly alerted the hunters who were manning their duty post some kilometres away fromGhantsa area of Makwan village.

He added that on hearing the news of the attack, the leader of the hunters , Mallam Bukar Jimeta, immediately mobilized his men to the area.

The source further explained that the hunters engaged the members of the gang in a cross-fire for close to two hours between 10pm and midnight on Saturday.

They eventually overpowered the terrorists resulting in the killing of seven while one was caught alive with gunshot wounds but others escaped into the bush.

Also confirming the incident, Mallam Bukar Jimeta, the leader of the Hunters Association of Nigeria, said his men killed Boko Haram terrorists but refused to speak further on the issue.