Suspected Robbers Kill Mimiko’s Aide

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) attached to the convoy of Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, Mr. Idowu Oyewole, was in the early hours of yesterday shot dead by suspected armed robbers. Oyewole, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, 45 and a father of three children, was shot dead during a shootout with robbers around his house at Sango area along Akure-AdoI Ekiti Road in the outskirts of Akure, the state capital.

The incident, which had thrown the residents, police authority and family members into mourning, was a subject of discussion around the area as the late officer was described as easy going. According to Dare, the son of the deceased, who narrated the incident to journalists, a neighbour came to their house around 7.30 p.m. when his father was eating and told him that armed robbers had entered their house. Dare said his father took his service pistol and followed the neighbour’s son to his house in order to dislodge the suspected hoodlums. He said the armed robbers on noticing his father with the boy that came to call him, exchanged gunshot with him. According to the boy whose story was corroborated by a neighbours, the officer sustained injury and ran for his live.

The neighbour who did not want his name mentioned, said Oyewole ran to his house and told them to lock the door because armed robbers were on the street. The neighbour said they could not locate where the officer was until the morning when they saw his corpse on the ground.

She said it was likely that he was rushing to the nearby hospital and fell on the ground before he could get there as a result of the gunshot. Reacting on the incident the Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the killing of the officer. Joseph, who said investigations had commenced on the killing of the officer attached to the Mobile Unit of the Force, described Oyeowle as a disciplined and hardworking officer.