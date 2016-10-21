‘Ganduje Must Remove Kwankwasiyya Red Cap or Face Prosecution’

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A political pressure group in Kano state under the aegis of Kwankwasiyya Solidarity Forum has given Governor Abdullahi Ganduje 48 hours within which to shed his red cap or face legal action.

The Chairman of the Forum in Kano, Alhaji Sharu Garba Gwammaja, told a news conference on Friday in Kano: “Kwankwasiyya stands for peace, progress, transparency, accountability, good governance and rule of law.

“ Ganduje has betrayed the movement by not keeping to its ideals since he assumed office as governor of the state in 2015”.

He spoke on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state .

The movement also used the occasion to celebrate the 60th birthday of their leader and former governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

Gwammaja said the decision to issue the order was borne out of the fact that Gov. Ganduje had betrayed the entire movement.

“The former governor, Dr Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has made education free, established two universities and executed over 6, 000 projects across the state.

“This made it possible for about 2.3 million people to register as Kwankwasiyya members in the state,” he added.