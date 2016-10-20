Varsity Don Seeks Improved Funding of Girl-child Education

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A lecturer at the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. A’isha Madawaki, has called for improved funding of girl-child education.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in Sokoto, Madawaki said such funding is required for the establishment of more girl schools, which should be adequately funded. She said such schools should be properly equipped and staffed in order to achieve the desired targets.

“There is need to ensure that more girls are enrolled in schools at all levels. Steps should also be taken to ensure their retention and completion of their studies.”

Also speaking, the state Chairperson of a Group, High Level Women Advocates (HILWA), HajiyaKuluSifawa, called for increased investment in adolescent girls as a means of tackling poverty, discrimination and violence in the country.

Sifawa, who doubles as the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, said such investments are necessary to achieving equitable and sustainable development outcomes, adding that the group is contributing resources towards girl-child education.

The commissioner, who was represented by her predecessor, HajiyaKuluNuhu, noted that poverty and illiteracy are some of the factors inhibiting girl-child education.

She disclosed that the 2015/2016 annual schools census conducted by the ministry of education indicated the huge gap in the 2011 enrolment in primary schools across the state.

”Enrolment stood at 712,619 with 436,547 boys and 276,072 girls; 61 per cent to 39 per cent ratio, while transition stood at 14,066 with 11,749 boys and 2,317 girls; 83 per cent to 17 per cent ratio.”

Sifawa said the statistics revealed that the gender gap is wide, stressing that urgent attention and action are required by all stakeholders to reverse the trend.

A member of the group and the General Manager, Rima Radio, Sokoto, Hajiya Halima Tudu, who stressed the importance of girl-childeducation, said “if you educate a girl, you educate the society, while if you educate a boy, you only educate an individual.”