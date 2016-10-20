NGO Decries Dearth of Female Teachers in Rural Areas

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) has expressed concern that the problem of inadequate female teachers in schools, especially in rural areas is hindering the education of the girl-child in the state.

The Chairperson of HILWA, Hon. Maryam Bagel, stated this during the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-child,organised by the group in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and UNICEF with the theme ‘Girls Progress equal Goals Progress’ in Bauchi recently.

Bagel, who is the only female member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, regretted that primary school female teachers constitute only 30 percent of the total number of teachers in the state.

“The current Nigeria Education Data Survey (NEDS) 2015 shows that the number of rural females without any form of schooling in the country is put at 49 percent.”

She regretted that the discrimination against girls’ education persists in the state because of customary attitudes, child marriages, religious misconception, inadequate and gender biased teaching, educational materials and lack of adequate accessible schooling facilities.

The HILWA leader also observed that girls’ school enrollment figures in the state has continued to attest to below average enrolment, retention and completion leading up to the junior secondary and senior secondary levels.

While lauding the contributions UNICEF and other development partners to promote girls’ education in the state, Bagel called for more concerted action by all stakeholders to address the issues that are hindering girls’ education in Bauchi.

In his remarks, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, AbdulaiKaikai, said there is five per cent increase in girls’ enrollment in the state from 2015 till date.

He commended the state government for its effort in supporting girl-child education and called for the support of all stakeholders to ensure that all girls are educated in the state.