FG Establishes Structure for Implementing Counter-terrorism Strategy

· No state can operate in isolation, says Ambode

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The fight against terrorism on Thursday recorded a major feat as the federal government formally established a multi-layered communication structure for implementing National Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Apparently excited by the formal structure set up for implementing the counter-terrorism strategy, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said no state of the federation could operation in isolation.

The structure, which is built upon a robust bottom-up multi-layer communication, was unveiled at the sensitisation workshop for implementing the strategy held in the NECA House, Lagos.

At the workshop, the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd) explained the reason the workshop was held in Lagos, noting that it was designed “to put in place formal structure for the implementation of National Counter-Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST).

Monguno, who was represented by the Head of Counter-Terrorism Office, Mr. Steve Agbana, explained that the structure was put in place to preventively and pre-emptively respond to the challenges of extremism, terrorism and organised violence in part of the federation

He added that NACTEST “is a holistic document that spells out the roles of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), civil society organisations (CSOs) and Community-based organisations. There is no agency that can work alone to ensure security of life and property in the country.

“We have come to Lagos is to put the structure for implementation in place. That is the real reason we have come to Lagos to hold this national workshop. Most times, local government chairmen do not know that they are the Chief Security Officer for their local governments.”

He, therefore, described the initiative as the wake-up call, insisting that all stakeholders need “to work with the security agencies within their councils and in their state and federal. This would ensure that at all tiers of government; efforts are done to ensure security within the country.