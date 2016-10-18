PDP Condemn EFCC’s  Detention of Fani-Kayode’s Wife

Mrs. Fani-Kayode narrates ordeal, says EFCC lied

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has frowned on Monday’s detention of the wife of former spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Mrs. Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode, by operatives of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The party said that it has advised the family to approach the courts and enforce their legal rights in the matter.

Fani-Koyide’s wife has also reacted to the explanation given by the anti-graft agency regarding the incident, describing it as a bare-faced lie.

The wife of the PDP’s chieftain had gone to the Access Bank branch in Ado-Ekiti to make a transaction shortly after visiting the Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, when she was detained by the EFCC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party said the action of the EFCC represents a new low in the Federal Government’s resolve to harass and persecute perceived enemies.