Saraki Writes New UN Scribe, Hails His Emergence

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday congratulated the newly elected Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guetteres, describing him as a global citizen and statesman.

Saraki in a personal letter addressed to the new UN scribe, expressed optimism that his tenure would foster greater collaboration and partnership between Nigeria’s National Assembly and the world body.

He also told the Secretary-General to count on the support of the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general as a global partner for development.

The letter read in part: “On behalf of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am writing to convey my warm congratulations on your election as the Secretary General of the United Nations.

“Over the years, as a fellow member of the Leadership Council of the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves, I have followed your work as a prominent advocate for increasing access to cleaner energy around the world, and for the widespread adoption of clean cookstoves and fuels for households around the world.

“Your election to lead the UN by the 193 Member States of the UN, and your recommendation by the United Nations Security Council, is a testament of your competence, leadership, and service as a global citizen and statesman.

“It is my hope that your tenure at the helm of the UN – which is poised to be an illustrious one – will foster greater collaborations and partnerships between the National Assembly of Nigeria and the UN. As you assume your new role at the United Nations, know that you always have a partner for global development in the Senate and National Assembly of Nigeria,” he said.