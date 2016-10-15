Premiere of 93 Days at The Rock Cathedral

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The highly anticipated movie, ’93 Days’ officially premiered in Nigeria at The Rock Cathedral, Lagos. The star-studded event began with a press conference, followed by the screening of the movie. Present at the premiere were celebrities, dignitaries, government officials, filmmakers and media personalities. During the ceremony, a beautiful rendition of the Nigerian anthem was done by Nwando Omosebi and the American anthem by Chee Okebalama.

Speaking on 93 Days’, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Churches said, “We salute the entire cast of 93 days – Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover, Tim Reid, Gideon Okeke, Tina Mba, Bimbo Manuel, Charles Okafor, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Somekele Idhalama, Adebola Williams, Alastair Mackenzie and others for delivering a stellar performance and reliving, for our viewing pleasure, the gut-wrenching 93-day race against time.”

Producers of the movie, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas, were elated about creating the movie. “I am attracted to things that show the best of Nigeria. Nigeria is never shown in a good light and I believe we should tell our story anytime we have the opportunity,” said Steve Gukas, Producer/Director, 93 Days.

The event ended with the presentation of awards to those whose collaborative effort saved Nigeria from a national catastrophe.

They included, the Lagos State Government; Dr Ada Igonoh; Dr Morris Ibeawuchi; The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris; Yaba Mainland Hospital; First Consultant Hospital; the late Nurse Justina Ejelonu; and the late Dr Stella Adadevoh. 93 Days is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.