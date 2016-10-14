Police Commission Approves Promotion of 4 to AIG

By Dele Ogbodo

The Police Service Commission on Friday approved the promotion of Commissioner of Police, Mr. Henry Fadairo, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG.

Until now he held sway at the Jigawa State Command.

The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement made available to the media in Abuja, said CPs Pius Imue, Felix Ogundeji and Ezekiel Zang, were also promoted to the rank of AIGs.

Imue, until now was Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, while Ogundeji was Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, Force Headquarters while Ezekiel O. Zang held sway as Commissioner of Police, Air Wing, Force Headquarters.

The statement read: “AIG Fadairo was also former Commissioner of Police, Cross River State and served as Recruitment CP in Ebonyi State during the nationwide screening of applicants for Police recruitment.

“The Commission’s decision on the promotion of the four Commissioners of Police has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, for implementation.

“In the letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, the Commission said the individual letters for the promotions would be forwarded to the IGP in due course for onward transmission to the affected officers.”