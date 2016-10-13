Herdsmen Kill Two Policemen, Steal Their AK 47 Rifles

By John Shiklam

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, on Thursday attacked policemen at a checkpoint along the Kagoro-Gidan Waya Road in Kaura local government area of Kaduna state, killing two of them while two others were said to be critically wounded.

Two of the six policemen who were manning the checkpoint were said to have escaped unhurt.

The bandits were also said to have made away with two AK47 rifles belonging to their victims.

The deceased officers were of the rank of sergeant, deployed to the area to check the activities of bandits who have been raiding communities and killing people.

Enoch Andong, a resident of the area who was among those who carried the injured policemen to the Kafanchan General Hospital, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that the incident occurred at about 9:30am when the gunmen swooped on the policemen and opened fire.

“This morning, around 9:30am, two policemen were killed by gunmen along Kagoro-Gidan Waya Road. We strongly believe they are Fulani herdsmen that have been killing people in our communities.

“There were six policemen at the checkpoint, two of them were killed and their AK47 rifles ‎were taken away by the herdsmen. Two others sustained serious injuries from gun shots while the remaining two managed to escaped unhurt.”