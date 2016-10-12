Minor Fire Incident at Rivers Govt House Police Post

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

A minor fire incident occurred on Wednesday at the police observatory at the back gate of the Government House, Port Harcourt, about 3pm.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident was caused by power surge which led to the malfunctioning of an air-conditioner attached to the post.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media said the situation was immediately contained by fire fighters at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Nobody was injured by the incident and government activities are going on unhindered,” he said.