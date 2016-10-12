EFCC Declares Goodie Ibru Wanted Over Alleged Capital Market Fraud

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a business man, Mr. Goodie Ibru, wanted in connection with allegations of capital market fraud and a lingering crisis over shares of Ikeja Hotels Plc.

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that Ibru is wanted for alleged money laundering.

“The public is hereby notified that Goodie Minabo Ibru is wanted by the EFCC in connection with a case of conspiracy, capital market fraud, stealing, diversion of funds and money laundering.

“He diverted billions of Naira and assets of Ikeja Hotels Plc, owners of Sheraton Hotel, Lagos; Federal Palace Hotel and Capital Hotel; owners of Sheraton Hotel Abuja to his personal benefit.

“Anybody having useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the commission through any of its offices located at Abuja, Kano, Gombe, Lagos, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt,” Uwujaren stated.

In the same vein, a source from the anti-graft agency said that they have served summons on Ibru but he is yet to respond to their invitation.

According to this source; “This is why we have declared him wanted.

“I think it is a board crisis which has made many shareholders to write a formal petition to the EFCC.”