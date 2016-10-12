Bassey Bags more FIFA, CAF Appointments

Highly –respected Nigerian football administrator, Mr. Paul Bassey has been handed more and even weightier duties by the world football –governing body, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The Sole Administrator of Akwa United FC, who was penultimate week appointed the Chairman of Sports Development Services in Akwa Ibom State, was in action as the Security Officer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Congo and Egypt in Brazzaville on Sunday. The Pharaohs won that match 2-1.

Now, Bassey has been called upon again, this time for both a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier and the 2016 CAF Champions League final, second leg match.

He has been appointed by CAF as General Coordinator for the CAF Champions League final leg between Zamalek of Egypt and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, set for Egypt on the weekend of 21-23 October. The Referee will be Papa Bakary Gassama from The Gambia, with former Ghana FA scribe Worlanyo Agra as Match Commissioner and Sudanese Salah Ahmed Mohamed Saleh as Referee Assessor.

The match in Cairo will be Bassey’s fifth involvement in CAF Club final match (CAF Champions League/CAF Confederation Cup) in three years.

Next month, precisely on 13th November, Bassey will serve as Security Officer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match (Group A) between Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, at the September 28 Stadium in Conakry. Cameroonian Alioum Alioum will be Referee for this match, with Idrissa Sarr from Mauritania as Referee Assessor and Ivorian Ardiouma Kone as Match Commissioner.

Bassey told thenff.com: “I am delighted at these appointments. I thank the Almighty God on a daily basis for the wisdom and knowledge that has made me found favour in CAF and FIFA to the point of absolute trust and belief in my capacity.”