Arrest of Judges: Federal High Court Abuja Grounded

Badeh’s trial adjourned till Tuesday

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The arrest of seven judges has taken its toll on the courts as all courts in the Abuja division of the Federal High Court in Monday failed to sit on any of the cases billed for hearing, though no reason was given.

When THISDAY got to the court of Justice Okon Abang, where the case of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshall Alex Badeh, who is being prosecuted by the Federal Government for alleged corruption charges, the court as at some minutes past 10am had not commenced sitting.

At the resumption of the trial on Monday, the former CDS, his counsel led by Chief Wole Olanipekun. SAN, and that of the prosecution were in court, but were told by the court registrar that all cases billed for the day had been adjourned till this Tuesday.

Counsel to Badeh, who refused to comment on the failure of the court to sit, told journalists that he will be in court at the next adjourned date (this Tuesday), for the defence of his client.

Similarly, other courts visited at the Abuja FHC did not sit and no reasons were given by the registrars. Activities at the courts were at their lowest ebb. Lawyers were seen going in and out of the courts after taken dates for their cases.