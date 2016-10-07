Kidnappers of College VP, Students, Teachers Demand Ransom

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The 11-man gang responsible for the abduction of the vice principal, two students and a teacher of the Igbonla Model College, Epe, were said to have contacted the parents on Friday to demand for an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the families affected and listed their demands, one of which was to desist from confiding in the security operatives.

Using an unknown number to call the affected families, the abductors were said to have assured the concerned families of the safety of their wards if they obey their instructions.

One of the family members who spoke with newsmen said, “ My sister’s phone rang at about 2.50am and a male voice instructed her to leave the place if there was anyone with her.

“The stranger said he was calling in respect of our kidnapped relative. He warned that none of the conversation should be divulged to security agents.

“He threatened that if the instruction was not adhered to, the families should be held responsible for anything that happens to their abducted relative.

“They also demanded for ransom. But I cannot tell you in order not to jeopardise the safety of our relative. But they demanded within the range of millions of naira.

“My sister pleaded with them to bring down the amount that her husband was at the moment out of job but the stranger did not respond.

“She also demanded to speak with our relative with them, but she was not granted. She was told that she would be allowed to do so after agreement was reached on the payment.”

Barely 24-hours after the World Teachers Day celebration, some suspected gunmen had struck at the college.

It was gathered that two of the abducted students later escaped from the grip of their captors a few minutes after they were picked.