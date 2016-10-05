Nwabueze: Islamization Agenda is Real, Says Herdsmen’s Menace Part of Plot

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Igbo Leaders of Thought led by renowned Constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze, on Wednesday in Enugu accused the Federal Government of pursuing an Islamization agenda for the country.

He insisted that the current killings of innocent Nigerians across the country by the rampaging herdsmen was part of the plot.

Briefing newsmen midway into their meeting before excusing himself as a result of a health challenge, the leader of the group, Prof. Nwabueze, said apart from the activities of the herdsmen, the lopsided appointments of heads of security agencies which “clearly favoured Muslims” was also part of the Islamization plot in the country.

The meeting which was the first by the group in the past one year was attended by notable Igbo leaders, including former governor of old Anambra state, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Senator Anyim Ude, former Secetary General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, Chief Enechi Onyia and constitutional lawyer, Prof RACE Achara.

Others are Prof Elochukwu Amucheazi, Prof. Chinweite Ejike, former ESUT Vice Chancellor and Deputy chairman of the South-East Leaders of Thought, Prof Ike Oluka, Leader of Igbo Women Assembly, Mrs. Maria Okwor and Retired Arch-bishop of Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Maxwell Anikwenwa.

The elder statesman urged Nigerians to see the insinuations in some quarters as to plans by the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as real and not just something that was conjured up.

“This is a very crucial meeting for us because we have not met for more than a year. And if you look at our agenda, such critical issues for

discussion, issues like islamization agenda and its impact on the unity of the country. Islamisation agenda is real, it’s not something

that somebody has just conjured up, it’s there. And it’s been implemented gradually. Look at the security agencies; every aspect of

security, you have islamists in control in its entirety; in charge. They are methodical in the way they are going about its implementation. Look at Fulani herdsmen menace, it is part of it,” he said.

On the agitation for Biafra, Nwabueze said the agitators should be tactful by demanding for self-determination and not for Biafra Republic.

“The agitation for Biafra, you will appreciate what is going on, to provoke the Igbos, to provoke them so that they will say ah we are pulling out. And then they will launch the final solution to the Igbo problem. Our people must not play into their hands. All these agitations, I support

the agitation, but define your objective. What do you want? Self determination, okay; that is a vague thing, use it as a cover, don’t

come out openly and say you are agitating because you want the sovereign state of Biafra. Sovereign state of Biafra within sovereign

Nigeria? You have to be extremely careful,” he said.

On the menace of herdsmen, he asked governors of the south east zone to immediately convene a meeting where a common position would be taken.

“On the Fulani herdsmen, our governors should meet and say we don’t want this anymore, let them go somewhere, let them open somewhere else and give it whatever name they want. But not here, yes these are the things we want,”he noted.