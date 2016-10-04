Troops Intercept Bauchi Kidnappers, Boko Haram Terrorists

Soldiers from the 33 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Ningi, monday encountered suspected kidnappers at Dutsen Makurd, Ningi Local Government Area.

A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman,

said the suspected kidnappers, upon sighting the troops, opened fire, leading to a severe exchange of gunfire between both camps.

Usman added that at the end of the gun battle, five kidnappers were killed.

He said the patrol team recovered three Dane guns and other dangerous weapons from the suspects.

In another development, a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Adamu Nuhu, was arrested at Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area, northern Borno State following a tip off by well meaning Nigerians. He is currently being interrogated.

Similarly, at about 5.43p.m. monday three women suspected to be spouses of wanted Boko Haram terrorists and logistics suppliers were arrested at Miringa market by vigilante members in the town. They however, handed them to the military and they also being investigated.