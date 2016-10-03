Mother Of Three kidnapped On Way To Church In Warri

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A mother of three, Mrs Rukky Erujaroh Eneru, was on Sunday abducted by unknown gunmen while on her way to church in Warri, Delta State.

Security sources disclosed on Monday that the woman was on her way to church about 6:00a.m when she was kidnapped by the hoodlums.

It was gathered that Mrs Eneru fell victim to the hoodlums at Isoko Estate in Uvwie Local Government Area where her church is located.

The source claimed that the victim was forced into her dark-coloured Toyota Camry car, but was later transferred into another car for escape.

It was learnt that the victim’s car was later discovered by the police and local vigilante men at the spot it was abandoned.

Operatives of the Warri Area Command and the patrol team of the DPO at Ugborikoko Police Station were said to have made efforts to rescue the victim when they got the report.

“The kidnappers are yet to make any contact or demand for ransom” the saource said adding that effort is ongoing by security forces to rescue the victim unhurt.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Celestina Kalu (SP) confirmed the incident but added that efforts were on to apprehend the culprits and rescue the victim.