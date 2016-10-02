Idahosa: It’s Time to Restructure APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Political Adviser to Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa had called for immediate overhaul of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

The APC chieftain, who spoke on the backdrop of the party’s success at the just concluded governorship election, observed that there was internal sabotage by some party faithful.

He alleged that some person in the party did not actually have the interest of the APC at heart even as it went to the polls.

Idahosa who is the party’s leader in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state said ” From what we observed in the field during the just concluded election, I have no choice than to begin to push for restructuring of the party by the grace of God.

“I have the right to take over the party’s structure and to also decide because I am a major stakeholder as a founding member of the party.

“Because in this election we saw a lot of betrayal, internal intrique’s from some persons who pretended to be with us whereas they wanted our down fall. We suffered a lot of sabotage in this election because we found out that some of our people were the ones that actually worked against us in some places, which we don’t find funny at all.”