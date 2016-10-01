 NCC Warns against Unregistered Sim Cards

The Nigerian Communications Commissions NCC has warned against the use of unregistered sim cards by Nigerians saying the organisation was now poised to enforce the law making the practice illegal. The warning followed three days of raids by operatives of the enforcement units of the Commission in Minna Zungeru and Kontagora towns of Niger State. The enforcement team which was led by the Assistant Chief Enforcement Officer Mr. Shuaibu Tswade took the team to most of the retail outlets where sim cards and other accessories were sold in the towns. The team apprehended five suspects in Minna and one in Zungeru town. Those arrested were handed over to the police for prosecution if they could not pay the N200,000 fine provided in the law.