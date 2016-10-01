HIV/AIDS Prevalence Rate Drops

From a high prevalence rate of 5.8 per cent in 2001, Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS spread has significantly dropped to less than 3 per cent, the National Agency for the Control of Aids has said. In a message to congratulate Nigeria at 56, the Agency said despite the significant milestone, there were still many challenges confronting the national response towards eliminating HIV by the year 2030. “Having made several giant strides as a country including the curbing of Ebola and Polio, one other challenge we hope to overcome is the HIV/AIDS epidemic among other issues,” the statement reads. According to the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Aliyu Sanni, a vital step in reaching the set goal was for all Nigerians to know their HIV status. “A simple rapid test will enable an individual know his/her HIV status, which remains the gateway to HIV Prevention, treatment and care.